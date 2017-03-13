Australia wicketkeeper Matthew Wade has expressed "shock" at the level of aggression India showed in the second Test in Bengaluru, a testy game the hosts won by 75 runs to level the series. Wade said while it wasn't entirely in their control, Australia will try to get ahead in the game to stave off India's assertiveness, reported Cricinfo

"Indian teams are always quite aggressive," Wade said. "The change from the first Test to the second Test was probably the initial shock. They certainly came out a little harder on day three, but we expect them to come hard. [MS] Dhoni was a different captain to [Virat] Kohli, but that's just personality. When you've got a caged lion you expect them to come out pretty hard, to get away.

"Indian teams always go quite hard; if you give them a sniff they'll run with it. Our job is to make sure they can't get in the game so they can't get aggressive with us, and then really take the momentum away from us. But it's not really our issue. We've got to play good cricket and beat them on skill. Emotion doesn't win Test matches."

A feisty character himself, Wade also said if Australia could gain an advantage by expressing outward aggression, he would readily use it. "I feel like I play my best cricket when I get in the contest," he said. "If there's a time I think it can be an advantage for us, I'll go for it.

"When your back's against the wall you've got to find a way to get up and about, so I still feel like that's a big part of my game. Getting older I probably tamed it down a little bit and I probably know when to use it a little bit more now, and when I need it myself. I probably don't use it a 100% of the time anymore, but I've still got it there if I need it."

Wade said using the DRS in India was tricky while fielding, considering the number of people involved in the decision-making process. "Steven [Smith] is generally close to me, so if there's an appeal, he'll come to me first," Wade said. "If we think there's something to look at, we'll speak to the bowler and go from there. DRS is a lot of common sense. Every country is the same: it's the keeper, captain and bowler. If someone is convinced, they'll come on top of that. But when you get five to eight people involved, it becomes tricky which is happening here."