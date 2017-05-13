KARACHI - Former captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has paid tribute to his two former colleagues Younus Khan and Misbah ul Haq - as the duo is playing their last international game in Dominica.

Both Younus and Misbah, considered as backbone of Pakistan’s batting in Test cricket, said that the ongoing final Test against the West Indies would be the last of their international career.

Afridi has joined the list of former greats who paid tribute to the duo saying that he want to say thanks to both the players for their selfless services for the game.

“I would like to say thanks to both, on my personal behalf and on country’s behalf as well, for their selfless services to Pakistan Cricket,” Afridi said in a video message. “Everyone knows the services and performance of Misbah and Younus,” the former captain, who last played for Pakistan in 2016, added. Afridi suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board should utilize the services of Misbah and Younus after their retirement to improve domestic cricket.

“We always talk about improving domestic cricket, these two have been playing domestic cricket regularly and know inside out of the problems faced by our domestic cricketers,” Afridi said. “PCB should use them for improving the domestic cricket structure,” Afridi added.

Younus Khan will end his Test career as Pakistan’s leading Test scorer being the only Pakistani to score 10,000 runs in Test cricket, while Misbah would step out of international cricket as Pakistan’s most successful captain in the longest format of the game.