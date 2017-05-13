ISLAMABAD - Bahawalpur Region thumped Lahore Whites by 6 wickets in the Inter-Region U-19 One-Day Tournament 2017-18 round eight Group-A match played here at Pindi Stadium on Friday.

Batting first, Lahore were bundled out for only 105 in 31.1 overs with Faisal Ali scoring 51. Naved Malik grabbed 4-23 and M Junaid 3-12. Bahawalpur reached home in 21.2 overs losing four wickets. Ali Imran slammed unbeaten 37. Danish Butt bagged 3-24.

At National Ground, Dera Murad Jamali thrashed Hyderabad by 9 wickets. Hyderabad were bundled out for 123 in 39.1 overs with Saud hitting 41. Muhammad captured 3-21 while Shahid and Fahad took two wickets each. In reply, Dera Murad achieved the target in 15.4 overs. Thanks mainly to Usama Razzaq who hammered unbeaten 55 while Shoaib Ahmed contributed with unbeaten 53.

At KRL Stadium, Karachi White beat AJK by 8 wickets. AJK were all out for 133 in 38.5 overs with Ehtasham Ali gathering 35 runs. Arish Ali grabbed 5-13 and M Taha picked up 3-29. In reply, Karachi Whites achieved the target for the loss of just 2 wickets in 16.2 overs. Sufyan Khan thwarted 53 runs and Umair Yousaf unbeaten 48. At Diamond Ground, Sialkot inflicted second defeat of the tournament on Islamabad as Sialkot beat hosts by 73 runs. Batting first, Sialkot posted 297-7 on the board in 50 overs. Abduallh scored stylish 105 while Momin Waqar hit 53. Sardar Khan claimed 3-53 and Musa Khan 2-58. In reply, Islamabad were bowled out for 229 in 46.1 overs. M Hamamd’s sensational 108 runs were not enough to save his side from defeat. Usman Sajjad clinched 4-48 and Adnan Haider 3-27.