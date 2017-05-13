The differences between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Shahryar Khan and PCB Executive Committee member Najam Sethi regarding playing series with India have widened as Sethi called it against policy of PCB.

“PCB policy is Pakistan will play with India in India Until India has played with Pakistan in Pakistan or a third country,” wrote Sethi.

He also called it ‘non-negotiable’.

PCB policy is Pak will NOT play India in India UNTIL India has played Pak in Pak/Third Country as per 2014 MOU. This is non-negotiable. https://t.co/sbIXAQCIPw — Najam Sethi (@najamsethi) May 12, 2017





Meanwhile, Shahryar Khan clarified that he never talked about series being played in India.

“My statement was not presented rightly,” claimed Khan.

According to an official statement by PCB, the chairman’s stance regarding playing series against India in India was as per agreement of 2014.

Under the agreement, Pakistan was to host India for four times during eight years while green shirts were supposed to visit India for two times during that time period.

The official statement further mentioned that India did not follow the agreement hence BCCI was sent a legal notice.

PCB also mentioned that despite security threats, Pakistani team is ready to play in India.

Two days ago, PCB chairman Shahryar Khan stated that Pakistan is ready to play with India in India.