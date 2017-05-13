ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Task Force on Indigence Sports chairman Ijaz Gul’s tall claims were brought down to earth by ‘inefficient’ Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) media department, as they once again failed to deliver.

Ijaz Gull had announced to conduct the tug-of-war and kabaddi matches here at Jinnah Stadium at 4pm on Friday, a press release in this regard was also issued by his PRO Sheikh Kashif. When the sports journalists reached the Jinnah Stadium, there was complete silence and nobody from the PSB or PM Task Force department was present to inform the journalists and spectators about the sudden change in timings.

PSB Director Media Shazia Ijaz finally came and informed the journalists that there were proper seating arrangements and other required stuff was also available for journalists to perform their official duties smoothly. In such hot and humid conditions, the PM Task Force head and his staff was missing. They should have sought help from the PSB and at least ensured drinking water for the journalists and spectators, who had to wait for two long and hard hours under sun.

Finally, the events were started and instead of accepting his mistake, Ijaz Gull remained busy in enjoying the company of PSB officials, who gathered around him in numbers to win his backing. The PSB is left on the mercy of a few certain individuals, who had no time to look into day-to-day affairs and remained busy in appeasing the acting DG, Task Force head and the IPC secretary. It seems the PSB is not a government organisation, but a private property and run by warlords.

Finally, the event started with tug-of-war, which was played between Pakistan Greens and Pakistan Whites, which the latter won by 2-0, while it was nerve-wrecking kabaddi match witnessed between Pakistan Whites and Greens. Players of both the sides showed immense amount of talent, technique and won the support of a very thin crowd, which could have been far better, had the PSB properly announced the exact timings and properly advertised the events.

Greens team had the likes of internationally-acknowledged Irfan Mana, Musharraf Javed and Shafique Chishti, while Whites had Shakeel Jutt and M Mansha in their ranks. But Greens’ experienced made the difference in the end, they won the grueling encounter 34-30. It was a treat to watch traditional style kabaddi, as both set of players were keenly involved. Irfan Mana and Shafique Chishti scored 8 points each for Greens, while Musharraf scored 6 points, Shakeel and Mansha gathered 6 and 5 points for Whites.

In the end, chief guest PM Task Force head Ijaz Gull distributed prizes and gifts among the teams and players.