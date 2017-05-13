PRU tops Asian GIR programme once again

LAHORE - Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) once again topped in Asia in ‘Get into Rugby’ (GIR) programme, while they were fifth in the world rugby new GIR ranking. PRU services manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah said: “This is proud moment for the PRU as after 2016, Pakistan once again succeeded in clinching top position in Asia among the 29 unions in 2017.” The PRU involved total 29,927 boys and girls in the GIR programme this year, in which 18,570 were girls and 11,357 boys. While Japan Rugby is on number 2 with 27,453, India number 3, Sri Lanka number 4, Hong Kong fifth, Kazakhstan sixth, UAE seventh, Uzbekistan eighth, China ninth and Thailand 10th. In world rugby new ranking, Pakistan climbed on fifth position. At number 1 is South Africa, number 2 Kenya, number 3 Spain and Uruguay number 4.–Staff Reporter

Mehran FC hammered Elite FC 2-0

ISLAMABAD - Mehran Football Club (FC) beat Elite FC 2-0 in the Pak-China Friendship U-18 Football Championship 2017 match here at Akbar FC Ground on Friday. Husnain Zaidi put Mehran ahead in the 18th minute through a superbly taken free kick from 22 yards. Despite enjoying a lime share of possession, Mehran failed to score further goals and had to settle for 1-0 lead by the end of first half. The wait for second goal was finally over, when Saqlain scored in the 70th minute. The quarterfinal phase will start from May 18 while the semifinals will be held on May 22 and 23 and the final will be on May 24. Talking to The Nation, Islamabad Football Association (IFA) media director Rana Tanveer said that the tournament was played on knock out basis under the PFF rules.–Staff Reporter

Abdullah, Ibrahim clinch squash titles

ISLAMABAD – Youngster Abdullah Imran won the junior’s category title of the Islamabad Club Members Squash Tournament 2017 after defeating M Abdullah in straight games in the final played here at Islamabad Club squash courts. Former world squash champion Qamar Zaman was the chief guest. In seniors’ category, Ibrahim Omer beat Dr Qasim 3-0, winning 11-2, 11-2, 11-4. In juniors’ category, Abdullah Imran hammered M Abdullah in straight games with the score of 11-5, 11-6, 11-8. In 50 plus category, Basit Hashmi overcome spirited Atif Tanvir 3-2, winning 11-9, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-2. In plate championship, Salahuddin beat Saad 3-1, winning 11-5, 11-6, 7-11, 11-8. Qamar Zaman appreciated the efforts of Islamabad Club in keeping the spirit of squash alive and hoped such they would continue such squash activities.–Staff Reporter

Amjad reelected AIPs World EC member

ISLAMABAD - Amjad Aziz Malik added another feather to his already decorated cap, as he became the first Pakistani to got re-elected executive committee member of AIPs World in the elections held in South Korea. Mailk, who is also secretary general of Association of International Sports Press (AIPs) and president of Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF), secured 75 votes to achieve this feat. The AIPs has more than 9,000 working sports journalists as its members only in Asia. The members from 124 countries of the world exercised their right of vote with members of 75 countries of the world reposed confidence in Malik. Talking to The Nation from Korea, Amjed Malik thanked all those who supported and voted for him and ensured that he would work for the betterment of sports journalists of not only Pakistan, but also of the entire world.–Staff Reporter