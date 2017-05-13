West Indian player and Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy paid tribute to Pakistani players Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq.

In a video, Sammy said he has a lot of respect for Younis Khan, who is also mentor of Peshawar Zalmi.

“Younis Khan is a legend and I love how he remains cool and calm in every pressure situation,” said Sammy.





The West Indian player further mentioned that Younis Khan is extremely supportive and he is always ready to help youngsters by sharing his knowledge to them.

“I would also like to pay my tribute to the captain Misbah-ul-Haq with whom I have played and against with,” said Peshawar Zalmi captain.

He called Misbah a real man of crisis.

“Pakistan will miss these two legends and for that I salute both of them,” stated Sammy.

“I wish them best of luck for their future endeavors,” concluded Sammy.