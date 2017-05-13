ROSEAU - Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah took all three wickets to restrict the West Indies to 97 for three in reply to the tourists' first innings total of 376 at lunch at Windsor Park in Dominica on Friday.

On a pitch offering little encouragement for the faster bowlers, Shah's role as both a stock bowler and premier wicket-taker were in evidence as he remained a perennial threat through an extended morning session in which he accounted for 11 of the 33 overs bowled. Entrusted with the ball at the start of the day by captain Misbah-ul-Haq, the premier spinner did not disappoint, breaking a 43-run opening partnership between Kraigg Brathwaite and Kieran Powell.

Attempting to heave a delivery over the midwicket fence, Powell's miscued shot was well caught by Azhar Ali running in off the boundary to send the left-hander back to the pavilion for 31. With Brathwaite plodding along in his usual stoic manner at the other end, new batsman Shimron Hetmyer sought to seize the initiative from the bowlers. His intentions were clear when he hoisted Shah for the only six of the innings so far.

But the bowler exacted swift revenge as an original "not out" verdict by standing umpire Bruce Oxenford for an appeal for a leg-side catch by wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed was overturned on review when television replays revealed a faint touch of the ball onto the batsman's glove.

There was no doubt though to Ahmed's second dismissal of the morning as Brathwaite, who had grafted his way to 29 off 123 deliveries through three-and-a-half hours, pushed forward to Shah in the last over before the interval and edged a catch high to the wicketkeeper's right. Shai Hope (15 not out) is expected to be joined in the middle by fellow-Barbadian Roston Chase when play resumes in the afternoon. Shah has now taken 20 wickets in the series.

Earlier, Azhar Ali's 14th Test century anchored Pakistan to a first innings total of 376 as the tourists batted with exaggerated care on the second day of the third and final Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

Pakistan's innings occupied all of 146.3 overs at a scoring rate of just over two-and-a-half runs per over, a puzzlingly pedestrian rate of progress on a benign pitch, especially as victory would give Pakistan their first-ever Test series win in the Caribbean in eight attempts.

After crawling along in the morning session, when only 58 runs came off 28 overs in two-and-a-half hours of play for the loss of Younus Khan's wicket, the tourists attempted to accelerate with captain Misbah-ul-Haq releasing the shackles of virtual strokelessness in getting to 59. Wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfraz Ahmed was by far the most enterprising of all in the Pakistan batting line-up though, being ninth out for 51 off 73 balls. "We wanted to get over 400 but losing wickets in the afternoon caused us to lose a bit of momentum," Ahmed explained after the day's play. "I just went out there with a positive intent, looking to put the bowlers off and keep the score moving along." Off-spinner Roston Chase was the prime beneficiary of the visitors' belated attempt at acceleration, finishing with four for 103 while captain Jason Holder claimed three for 71, including two wickets off consecutive deliveries after tea that ended any reasonable prospect for Pakistan getting to a total in excess of 400.

Scoreboard

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 169-2):

Azhar Ali b Chase 127

Shan Masood c Holder b Chase 9

Babar Azam c Powell b Joseph 55

Younus Khan lbw Holder 18

Misbah ul Haq c Dowrich b Chase 59

Asad Shafiq c Singh b Chase 17

Sarfraz Ahmed c Hope b Bishoo 51

M Aamir b Holder 7

Yasir Shah c Powell b Holder 0

M Abbas st Dowrich b Bishoo 4

Hasan Ali not out 8

Extras (b-4, lb-6, nb-8, w-3) 21

TOTAL: (all out, 146.3 overs) 376

FOW: 1-19, 2-139, 3-177, 4-241, 5-274, 6-311, 7-322, 8-322, 9-367, 10-376

BOWLING: S Gabriel 32-9-67-0 (7nb, 1w), A Joseph 27-9-64-1, R Chase 32-5-103-4, J Holder 32-9-71-3 (1nb, 2w), D Bishoo 23.3-3-61-2

WEST INDIES 1ST INNINGS:

(OVERNIGHT: 14-0):

K Brathwaite c Sarfraz b Yasir 29

K Powell c Azhar b Yasir 31

S Hetmyer c Sarfraz b Yasir 17

S Hope not out 15

EXTRAS: (lb2, nb1, w2) 5

TOTAL: (3 wkts, 43.1 overs) 97

FOW: 1-43, 2-69, 3-97

BOWLING: M Aamir 12-4-14-0 (1w), M Abbas 12-4-21-0, Yasir Shah 13.1-2-49-3, Hasan Ali 6-1-11-0

TOSS: West Indies

UMPIRES: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

MATCH REFEREE: Chris Broad (ENG)

