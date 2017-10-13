LAHORE - Cricket Commentators Club of Pakistan (CCCP) Thursday congratulated Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSWF) president Amjad Aziz Malik for successfully hosting the AIPS (International Sports Press Association) Asia Congress 2017 in Islamabad.

CCCP president M Idrees said: “Hosting more than 70 delegates from 30 countries in Islamabad and conducting the congress in such a wonderful way will always be recalled in golden words. Selfless journalist Amjad Aziz Malik has again showed hid superb organisational skills. Congress of such a magnitude would send a positive image of Pakistan internationally.”

Club vice president Tariq Rahim said: “Foreign delegates’ participation and whole day discussion, also involving local sports journalists, would also have a positive impact on the country’s sports. Amjad deserves all credit for this great effort.”

CCCP’s secretary general Raja Asad Ali Khan lauded the dedication of each award presented to the sports journalists and commentators to the memory of the great media men of the past, who had devoted their lives for the promotion of sports through pen or voice. “Amjad ensured a very congenial atmosphere during the course of the congress, which had participants from such diverse backgrounds,” Raja added.