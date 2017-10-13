LAHORE - After a comprehensive 7-0 victory over hosts Bangladesh in their opening fixture of the 10th Hockey Asia Cup, Pakistan hockey team will now take on Japan today (Friday) at Dhaka's Maulana Bhashani Stadium.

Japan were beaten 1-5 by India in their first match. Japan are yet to reach the podium at the Asia Cup, though they have finished fourth no less than four times, said Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) spokesman here on Thursday.

This will be the fifth meeting between the two countries in Asia Cup where Pakistan team has won three and lost one while Japan's lone victory came at the 2007 Asia Cup in Chennai, India where they defeated the green shirts 3-1.

That defeat meant Pakistan failed to reach the semifinals of a continental event (Asia Cup/Asian Games) for the first time. They eventually ended at the sixth spot. The match will begin at 2:00 PM.