ISLAMABAD - Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) minister Riaz Pirzada chaired a high level meeting at Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) regarding FIFA suspension of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by IPC secretary Amjad Ali Khan, PSB DG Akhtar Ganjera, Deputy secretary sports Fayyaz-ul-Haq and legal advisor Irfanullah Khan. The official notification of suspension issued by FIFA was examined and discussed in depth in the context of existing statutes/rules applicable in the matter. It was observed that the present situation primarily emerged due to fighting between two factions of PFF.

The meeting was informed that over a period of time, no financial or performance audit was conducted by the government due to non-cooperation of PFF. Pirzada directed to devise a strategy to tackle this embarrassing situation to safeguard the interest of players and the game of football in country and the same should be finalised shortly in consultation with the major stakeholders.

He directed to take up the matter on war footing to resolve it as soon as possible and also directed to take drastic actions in line with national and international rules and polices subject to the honourable court’s orders. He said government would ensure that the common footballers should not suffer from the situation that has emerged in wake of tussle between the two rival groups of football and the imposition of ban by FIFA.





Our Staff Reporter