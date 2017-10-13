Sharapova storms into Tianjin quarters

TIANJIN - Maria Sharapova surged into the Tianjin Open quarter-finals on Thursday as she pursues her first tournament victory since her return from a doping ban. The Russian former world number one defeated Magda Linette of Poland 7-5, 6-3 and will play Swiss qualifier Stefanie Voegele. The 30-year-old Sharapova has been on the comeback trail since April after serving a 15-month suspension for taking the banned substance meldonium. Sharapova, a five-time major-winner, is now ranked a lowly 86 in the world and she needed a wildcard to enter the Tianjin tournament. She saw off 71st-ranked Linette in just over 98 minutes to reach only her second quarter-final since her return to action. "We did a really good job of holding serve in the first set," Sharapova was quoted as saying.–AFP

Park shares three-way lead in Incheon

SEOUL - World No 2 Park Sung-Hyun fired six birdies to share the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship first-round lead with her fellow South Korean Kim Min-Sun and Australia's Minjee Lee on Thursday. Park, playing in a mouth-watering grouping that featured the game's top three players, carded six-under-par 66 to grab the joint overnight lead in Incheon. "I feel great having finished the first round pretty well," said Park, 24, after her round with top-ranked Ryu So-Yeon and world No 3 Lexi Thompson. "I hope that this momentum will last until the end," she said. Kim went on a streak of five birdies in a row to close out her front nine, before finishing with seven birdies against one bogey. Thompson opened with a four-birdie 69 for a share of 13th, while Ryu scored a three-birdie 72 to lie 40th.–AFP

Cotto books December farewell fight

NEW YORK - Puerto Rico's Miguel Cotto, a six-time world champion over four different weight divisions, will fight for the final time on December 2 in New York against hometown foe Sadam Ali, promoters announced Wednesday. Cotto, 41-5 with 33 knockouts, will defend his World Boxing Organization light middleweight crown at Madison Square Garden against Ali, a 2008 US Olympian based in Brooklyn who is 25-1 with 14 knockouts. It will be the 10th fight at the famed Manhattan arena for Cotto, who has owned world titles. "I'm very excited to be back in the ring for my final fight at The Garden. I've worked really hard my entire career to be at this level," Cotto said. "I'm fully concentrated on getting together with (trainer) Freddie Roach so we can work hard and have a great victory."–AFP

Peshawar rout NBP in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Region routed NBP by 96 runs in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2017-18 round three Pool A match played at Abbottabad Stadium on Thursday. NBP resumed their run chase at overnight score of 171-6 and were bowled out for 248. Kamran Ghulam hit 72 and Ali Asad 44. Israrullah bagged 4-27, Nasir 4-69 and Taj Wali 2-39. In Pool B match played at Pinid Stadium, Rawalpindi thrashed PTV by 156 runs. PTV, chasing 267 runs for win, were bundled out for 110 in 38.3 overs. M Irfan Senior made 39. Attaullah took grabbed 5-29 while Abid and Nazar took two wickets each. Earlier, Rawalpindi resumed their second innings at overnight score of 265-8 and were all out for 272, which included Babar Agha’s 66. Tabish Khan clinched 4-59, Hasan Mohsin 3-49 and Saud Shakeel 2-7.–Staff Reporter

PSF to hold national women, junior events

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) will hold the national women and junior women squash championships 2017 at Mushaf Mir Squash Complex on October 13 and 14. PSF secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan said: “Both tournaments will carry cash prize of Rs 300,000 and 16 players each will contest in both the categories. The events are being organised to mark World Squash Day on 14th and it will also provide federation an opportunity to prepare female players for the $25,000 PSA women event in December at Islamabad.” He said as per directions of president Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman and senior vice president Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi, the PSF is giving top priority to women squash by providing them with same facilities, which male players enjoy. “We will also provide them PSA matches.”–Staff Reporter