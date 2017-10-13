LONDON:- Ben Stokes is waiting until ‘the time is right’ before explaining the violent incident that cost him his place in England's Ashes squad, his agent said Thursday. The all-rounder was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm after an altercation outside a nightclub in Bristol on September 25. He has been suspended by the ECB and his agent, Neil Fairbrother, said Stokes would not discuss the incident out of respect for the police's ongoing investigation. "Ben explained to me the full circumstances of what happened in Bristol and I told him that he has my total support and backing."–Agencies