ISLAMABAD - Thailand Davis Cup team captain Vittaya Samrej expressed his gratitude to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for according warm welcome to the team, which arrived here Tuesday to play the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II final against Pakistan starting from September 15 here at Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts.

Addressing a press conference, Vittaya, along with his team members including twin brothers’ duo of Sanchai Ratiwatana, Sonchat Ratiwatana, Kittiphong Wachiramanowong and Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikuc, said: “My team has bright chances of doing well against the hosts, who have services of world class player Aisam-ul-Haq, while Aqeel is also good enough. The grass courts suit the hosts most, but we will try to put up decent show and win the tie.

“We have advantage of having the doubles duo of Sanchai and Sonchat, who are top performers in Asia and have won maximum doubles ATP Challenges, while other players are also good enough. We are glad to be here and we are hopeful of having wonderful three days of action. We are hoping that the crowd will lend support both the teams,” he added.

Pakistan team captain M Khalid has said that he has very balanced team which includes tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan, M Abid Mushtaq and veteran Shahzad Khan. “Off course, our main focus will be winning both the singles on inaugural day and put pressure on the visitors. We have three weeks long training camp at grass courts and I am confident enough that we have fair chances of winning the tie and moving back to Group-I.”

Aisam, who remains outside the country to play international circuit, has said that for the last 15 years or so, he is used to very tight schedule and hoped that he will surely succeeded in delivering against the Thailand team. “Aqeel and I have been playing Davis Cup together for almost two decades and we have a great track record. Whenever we managed to win the doubles, Pakistan always won the tie at home.”

Aisam said he would like to say a big thanks to Thailand team for coming and providing them with an opportunity to play home tie after a gap of 12 years. “I am also grateful to International Tennis Federation (ITF) for helping us in hosting the Davis Cup tie. Credit also goes to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) for ensuring tie must take place in Pakistan. It was unfortunate that Hong Kong refused to play in Pakistan, but now local tennis lovers have great opportunity to witness the matches and hopefully we provide them with joy of victory.”

When asked about Pakistan team’s chances against Thailand team, which has one of the best doubles pair, Aisam said: “Doubles is not only their advantage, but also ours’. It will be huge pressure on us to maintain our supremacy, which we managed from last several years. They have great doubles pair, but Aqeel and I know each other’s game just like they did. I feel we will not disappoint and other two Shahzad and Abid will also deliver and help the country win the crucial tie.

“We will be able to seal the advantage by winning both singles matches on September 15, and it will put pressure on Thailand and the balance will tilt in our favour. In case, we won and lost one each, then it will be tough task, anyhow we are composed and fully prepared for attacking and winning the tie,” he added.

Aqeel Khan said that he has been training very hard for the last four weeks and he is in good shape. “I will try to provide perfect start to my team while Aisam is also here. We always have that magical touch when he is with the team. His presence gives us extra motivation.”

About home crowd and their support for local team, Aqeel said: “Off course, we would love to have jam-packed audience, but ITF has restricted the crowd presence due to security issues, but hopefully, next year, limitations would be over. The security conditions are highly improved and next year, we will be playing in Group-I that will be extra charm. Although the tie is hard, yet we will give more than 100 percent to give happy news.”