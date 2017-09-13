LAHORE - The World XI players got the unique experience of their life by riding in Rickshaws to get the taste of Lahore culture here on Tuesday.

Although they did not get the chance to have a ride on the roads of Lahore, yet inside the Gaddafi Stadium in front of the spectators before the start of the first Twenty20 international match of Independence Cup series.

Pakistan Cricket Board arranged few decorated rickshaws, which were painted in different colours for the ride of the world XI players to get them exposed to the rich culture of Lahore in which rickshaws have their own significance being decades old mode of public transportation.

World XI players were delighted while on board on rickshaws and they waved hands to the crowd while passing through different enclosures during their voyage in the stadium. At one stage, when one of the rickshaw of the caravan stopped, Darren Sammy of West Indies and Grant Elliott of New Zealand, pushed the vehicle while smile on the face. A PCB official said surely it was a life time experience for the touring side players to travel in the open rickshaws without roof tops.