ISLAMABAD - The 6th Chief of the Naval Staff (CAS) Amateur Golf Cup 2017 will commence today (Friday) here at Margalla Greens Golf Club.

Addressing a press conference, Captain Jawad Ahemd Qureshi, on behalf of Pakistan Navy Golf patron for the North region, along with sponsors Kamran Hassan, Toyota Regional Manager, said: “The CNS Golf Cup was introduced in 2007 and it will be the 11th edition and 6th at Margalla Greens. Navy has always actively pursued the cause of nurturing various sports at national and international level, similarly, it also encourages players both from within the service as well as outside to take part in sports events and raise the overall spirit of the game.

“The annual championship, which is affiliated with the PGF was introduced with the idea of promoting this sport and providing platform for talented individuals to come forward and make a mark in golf, players from across Pakistan have registered to participate in the event, Margalla Greens Golf Club is one of the best golfing clubs in the capital,” he added.

Captain Jawad said players from across the country would be participating in this annual championship. “Amateurs with handicap 12 and below will participate in the match. Seniors match would be played over 36 holes on April 14 and 15. Seniors over 55 years and with handicap 18 will be eligible to take part in the match."

"Juniors' match will be played over 18 holes on April 15. Juniors under the age of 16 with handicap 24 and below are eligible. Ladies match will be played over 18 holes on April 16. Lady Golfers with handicap 30 and below are eligible to participate in the match," he said.

He said attractive prizes would be awarded to the participants of all categories. However, the main trophy will be given to best amateur in net category. He extended his deepest gratitude to all sponsors, including Toyota Motors, Turkish Airline, Allied Bank and Pizza hut for sharing the honour of holding one of the finest golf event at national level.