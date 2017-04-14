The Anti-Corruption Tribunal (ACT) of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in its hearing today at the National Cricket Academy directed that “the parties would not make any comments regarding the contents of the evidence presented to the tribunal, or on the merits of the present proceedings,” PCB said in a press release.

“Khalid Latif had filed a Writ Petition before the Lahore High Court, challenging the constitution of the tribunal. However, the petition of Latif was dismissed by the court after hearing arguments of PCB,” the statement added.

After a delay of an hour due to the fact that Khalid Latif was awaiting the decision of the court, proceedings of the Anti-Corruption Tribunal commenced.

Khalid Latif, through his counsel, filed a miscellaneous application. However, the said application was dismissed by the Anti-Corruption Tribunal. The tribunal also noted the reservation of the counsel of Khalid Latif to challenge the order of the learned single bench before relevant legal forum, the board informed.

“PCB’s counsel submitted its opening brief to the Anti-Corruption Tribunal which details its claims along with all the supporting evidence. This includes, amongst other material, witness statements, recorded interviews, recovered material, match footage, and copies of certain WhatsApp voice messages,” it reads.

“A copy of the opening brief along with all the material was also provided to Khalid Latif and his counsel who as per Anti-Corruption Code shall respond by filing an Answering Brief before the Tribunal on 5th May 2017.”