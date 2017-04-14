Former Test batsman Nasir Jamshed Friday assured Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of his cooperation in Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal.

In a video message, the batsman said that his case is under investigation in National Crime Agency in London. He said that he has not changed his house and also didn’t run away from the charges.

Jamshed, 27, is the fifth player charged in the scandal which saw a one-year ban -- six months suspended -- and a fine meted out to fast bowler Mohammad Irfan last month.

PCB said Jamshed, who was arrested in Britain in February and bailed until this month in the same case, was charged on two counts.

"Jamshed has been charged for violation of articles 2.4.6 (not cooperating with investigation) and 2.4.7 (obstructing and delaying investigation) of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code," said a PCB statement.

On February 10, Sharjeel and Khalid were suspended for allegedly meeting a man linked to an international betting syndicate.

Sharjeel was charged with accepting a fixing offer and not reporting it to the PCB’s anti-corruption unit while Khalid’s alleged violation was to lure other players into fixing. Hasan was also charged with getting players into fixing.