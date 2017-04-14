LAHORE - Noose around the suspended spot-fixers has been tightened as Test cricketer Umar Amin has submitted his affidavit to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding their meetings with different bookies and settlement of the dirty affairs.

Umar Amin had also been given offer for spot-fixing but he turned down the offer and immediately reported the matter to the cricket board. As per sources, Umar, in his affidavit, has assured the PCB of his full support and of providing information in this regard.

After the submission of his affidavit, the sources said: “Umar could be summoned at any time for bearing witness against the suspended cricketers on the allegations of spot fixing. The officials of PCB and Pakistan Super League’s Corruption Unit have termed the affidavit and the confession of M Irfan big success in the case.”

Umar is witness of the suspended cricketers’ meetings with the bookies. It was Umar, who had informed the PCB about the meetings of the accused players with the bookies.





HAFIZ IMRAN