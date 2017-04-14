LAHORE - Pakistan Kung Fu Toa Association (PKFTA) founder and president Fareed Ahmad has said that the 11-member national team will leave for Denmark on May 17 to participate in the European Open Championship 2017 commencing from May 18.

Pakistan team has been participating in the event on the invitation of World Kung Fu Toa Federation president M Tehrani. Talking to The Nation, Fareed said they had sent the team to Denmark on self-help basis as they were not being patronised by the government.

Fareed, who has been imparting training of the game for the last 20 years, said: “I hope our team will perform well in the tournament. What we and the players want is government patronage and support, which can help us win more and more laurels for the country.”

Regarding the game, he said that the Kung Fu creates self-confidence, self realisation and improves physical and mental health of the players. “I have arranged various tournaments of Kung Fu at district, national and international levels and I will continue serving the game and if government and multinationals support the federation, I can assure our players can win glories for it globally.”