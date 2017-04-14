ISLAMABAD - Shamyl Hussain has already started making headlines and catching the eyes of world cricket greats like Andrew Symonds, Brain Lara, Saeed Ajmal, Basit Ali, Rashid Latif, Yasir Arafat and many more.

12-year-old Shamyl, who is son of former first class cricketer Syed Talat Hussain, who was all set to represent Pakistan in international cricket was highly unfortunate not to fulfill his dream as back injury which forced him to quit top level cricket and focus only on club and exhibition matches, but his passion for cricket never ends and he has prepared his son to fulfill his dream.

Shamyl has practiced at home of cricket Lords and Edgbaston where he had scored 4 tons and countless half centuries for the clubs in several local tournaments. A number of top cricketers, who have watched him playing, have already dubbed him future of Pakistan cricket.

Talking The Nation, Shamyl, who was outstanding batsman for Islamabad in the PCB U-13 Catch ‘em’ Young Program 2017 T-20, where he played 3 matches and scored 158 runs and twice remained unbeaten, said: “Cricket is my passion, but I also want to complete my studies. I wear number 9 shirt, as my mentor Lara wore that number in his illustrious career.”

Shamyl said he practiced daily for 3 to 4 hours at Shalimar cricket ground under watchful eyes of his dad and coach Syed Talat Hussain. “I am a Grade-7 student. I have already offers from UK and Australia minor and junior leagues and from two well-known schools in New Zealand for not only cricket but also to complete education and they offered me 100 percent scholarship.”