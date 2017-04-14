Alonso switch signals new open F1 era

MANAMA - Fernando Alonso's decision to race at the Indianapolis 500 instead of the Monaco Grand Prix signals Formula One is going back to the future as it redefines its brand and appeal under new American owners. This much became clear on Thursday when two-time champion Alonso talked about his reasons for making the one-off switch and described it as a 'win-win' position for all involved. The Spaniard said it was a great move for him personally, for McLaren and Honda, for Formula One and for America's and the world's biggest race as it allowed cross-promotion of so many brands - a situation that, he said, was probably impossible a year ago. "Zak is a man that (sic) has a bigger vision than other team principals or bosses that I have had," Alonso said ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix.–AFP

PRU No 1 in 'GIR Programme' in Asia

LAHORE - Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has gained the status of number one in Asia in ‘Get into Rugby (GIR)’ Programme. The Asian Rugby Union has given the number one status to the PRU to acknowledge its efforts and contribution at the grassroots level by involving youth in the game, said PRU spokesman on Thursday. "In the first quarter of 2017, the PRU taught 23,349 youthful players, both male and female, which is the highest strength of players in Asia in the first quarter," he said. “The ARU has released its GIR number wise ranking and it is a matter of pride that the PRU is at the top position in Asia. At number two was India with 17,889 numbers, Kazakhstan on third with 10,398, UAE on fourth with 7,338 and Uzbekistan on fifth with 4,486. PRU head coach Shakeel Malik said: “Our hard work has paid off.”–Staff Reporter

Akbar, Youngsters FC register victories

ISLAMABAD - Akbar Football Club (FC) beat PEF Chaser FC 5-3 in the 1st Mayor Cup Soccer Championship 2017 match here at T&T Football Ground on Thursday. Luqman scored the first goal for the winners in the 29th minute, but PEF leveled the score at 1-1 through Tariq. Mobeen once again gave lead to Akbar FC, while Kamil enhanced the lead to 3-1. The first half ended with Akbar FC in supreme control. In the second half, Salman scored a brace to make it 5-1. Tariq and Faisal hit one goal apiece to reduce the deficit to 5-3. In the second match, Youngsters FC beat Haidry FC 3-2. Ali gave Youngsters lead in the 25th minute which was equalized by Mesam in the 30th minute. Nofel made it 2-1 but Bilal again leveled the score at 2-2. In the 55th minute, Nofel scored the winning goal for Youngsters FC.–Staff Reporter

Quaid-e-Azam Games to be held on May 5

ISLAMABAD - The 2nd Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2017 were epostponed once again and would now be held from May 5 to 9, instead of April 18-23. The sources in PSB have confirmed to this scribe that the PSB has demanded Rs 169 million to conduct the second edition, but the ministry has only released Rs 50 million. “Despite several reminders and requests, no heed was paid and the PSB was left with no other option but to cancel dates for the second time and announced fresh dates.” The sources further confirmed that some breakthrough seemed finally struck as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was present at a function at PSB the other day and the matter was brought into his notice, who promised to help out as it was government’s top most priority to promote sports.–Staff Reporter