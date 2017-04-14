Pakistani cricketers Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif will appear in the hearing of spot-fixing allegations against them before the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption tribunal at the National Cricket Academy here today.

The tribunal, set up to hear the alleged corruption charges against the players, is headed by retired Justice Asghar Haider and comprises former PCB chairman retired Lt Gen Tauqir Zia and former Test captain Wasim Bari.

Opener Sharjeel has been charged with breaches of a number of Articles of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code while Latif has been charged for breaching some other Articles of the Code.

Both the Islamabad United openers were provisionally suspended and expelled from the PSL in Dubai on February 10 on charges of meeting a suspicious man linked to an international betting syndicate.

Sharjeel faces five charges on counts relating to fixing and failure to report it. Latif faces the same charges with an additional sixth charge of attempting to lure other players to fixing.

The charges against them could result in a life ban.

Latif’s lawyer informed during a hearing last month that his client had rejected all the allegations and would take the case to trial.

The PCB claims it has strong evidence against the charged players and will provide all evidences to the tribunal today.

Pacer Mohammad Irfan – also of Islamabad United – and Karachi Kings batsman Shahzaib Hasan were also charged in the scandal.

Irfan, who later confessed that he did not timely report the bookie’s approach to the PCB, was handed a one-year ban and Rs1 million fine.

The PCB has also formally charged former opener Nasir Jamshed, who lives in London, for refusing to cooperate in and obstructing its anti-corruption investigation.

Nasir has been charged under two different clauses of PCB’s anti-corruption code both related to individual’s role in investigation.