Karachi - Former Pakistan captain Younus Khan has said that he wanted youngsters to remember him as role model.

“The runs that I made at the start of my career were very important. I will remember that for a very long time,” Younus stated in the video shared by PCB. “The century that I made in the second innings against Sri Lanka in 2000 at Rawalpindi remains very, very special to me. That’s my debut game and that knock has to be in the top of my rack.”

Team’s batting mainstay for a long time, Younus Khan recently announced his retirement from Test cricket — the only format he currently plays — after the conclusion of three-match Test series against West Indies in the Caribbean.

Younus, who is Pakistan’s all-time highest run-getter in Tests, is just 23 runs away from completing his 10,000 Test runs and thus, becoming the first Pakistani in the process. From 115 Test appearances, he has a whopping 9.977 runs at an impressive average of 53.06. Younus, who also has record 34 Test hundreds — most by a Pakistani — is also one of only four Pakistani batsmen to score a Test triple ton.

Younus recently took a trip down the memory lane and churned out his best performances for Pakistan in Test cricket. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official YouTube channel shared the video where Younus can be seen recalling some of his best knocks in Test cricket as well as talk about cricket in general.

Recollecting his most memorable knocks, Younus said: “The 143 I made against New Zealand in Auckland, (the) century in Kolkata in 2005 and the double hundred I made in Bangalore are so close to my heart. Last year, I knocked 175 versus Australia in Sydney, and also the double hundred in England.”

In around 3-minute-long video, Younus also spoke about how celebrations have become an integral part of cricket and how he missed celebrating the moment when he surpassed Javed Miandad’s tally of most runs in Tests for Pakistan. Younus also spoke about how he would want to celebrate his 10,000 run-milestone before signing off with a word on the legacy he wished to leave.