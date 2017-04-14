LAHORE:- ZTBL women cricket team will take on HEC in the 12th Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah National Women Cricket Championship 2017 final, which will be played today (Friday) at 9:30am here at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both the teams have won their respective league matches and qualified for the final. Captains of both the teams were upbeat about their chances of winning the prestigious trophy. “We will perform well and try to win the final,” they added. The prize distribution ceremony will take place after the match.–Staff Reporter