NEW DELHI:- India on Sunday dropped veteran batsman Yuvraj Singh from the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka as the national selectors opted for youngsters in the 15-man squad. Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja along with pace spearhead M Shami were rested from the five one-day internationals and a single Twenty20 starting next week. Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retained his place in the side that witnessed seven changes from their tour of the West Indies in June-July.–AFP