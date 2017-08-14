ISLAMABAD - Aleem Agha/Sardar Ahmer Abbas Saldera grabbed the Azadi Cup Tenpin Bowling Championship 2017 doubles event title here at Leisure City Bowling Club on late Saturday night.

Veteran Aleem Agha and Ahmer Saldera won the doubles event by scoring total 745 pins, while another Karachi pair comprising Daniyal Shah/Ali Surya secured second with 735 pins and Rana Shahzad/Ali Saldera sneaked third with 674 pins. None of the locals could win any title, which was really disappointed performance by Islamabad players, as all the three positions on offer were grabbed by Karachi players, which is a clear indication that tenpin bowling strong hold shifts from Islamabad to Karachi.

The same was the case in team event, as team of Karachi comprising Ahmer Saldera, Aleem Agha, Ali Surya and Daniyal Shah outclassed hot-favourites Islamabad team to clinch the title with massive 1,319 pins, followed by Afzal AKhtar, Saqib Shahzad, Sikandar Hayat and Khalid Butt, who gave tough fight to Karachi team, but had to settle for second place with 1,250 pins, while Islamabad team took third. The master singles, media category and ladies singles matches will be held on late Sunday night.