LAHORE: Pakistan’s top female squash player Maria Toorpakai Wazir made the country proud by taking home the trophy of the National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash Championship 2017 on the occasion of the 70th Independence of the country.

The decorated squash player defeated fellow countrywoman Faiza Zafar 3-0 to claim the National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash title on Monday.

Tayyab Aslam won the Championship by defeating Farhan Zaman 3-2 in the men’s competition.

The squash tournament was inaugurated at the Punjab Squash Complex in Lahore on Friday.

Toorpakai, who happens to be former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Aisha Gulalai's younger sister, had to endure an onslaught of mudslinging by several PTI leaders following Gulalai's allegations against PTI chief Imran Khan.

However, the squash champion claimed to have been indifferent to the defamatory remarks.

Showing her apathy regarding the political climate of the country, she said, "We are soldiers of sports having our own uniform, our own style."