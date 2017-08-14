Injured Sharapova out of Cincinnati event

CINCINNATI - Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova withdrew Saturday from next week's WTA tournament in Cincinnati with a left forearm injury. The move came a week after the former world No 1 from Russia withdrew from a WTA event in Toronto from the injury she suffered in a second-round match at Stanford, where she withdrew after her opening-round victory. Sharapova arrived Friday and made the decision to withdraw. "I arrived in Cincinnati yesterday eager to play. However, following the doctor's advice on-site, as a precaution for the US Open, I am unfortunately withdrawing from the tournament with the left forearm injury I sustained in Stanford," Sharapova said. "I want to thank the tournament for the wildcard opportunity and really look forward to competing here next year."–AFP

Guardiola takes heart as City stroll

BRIGHTON - Pep Guardiola believes the best is yet to come from Manchester City after they kicked off their Premier League title challenge with a 2-0 win at Brighton on Saturday. Guardiola has spent over £200 million on new signings as the Spaniard aims to make amends for City's trophyless flop in his first season in charge. The early returns were encouraging as City eased to victory. Guardiola was satisfied with the way City controlled possession and eventually killed off newly promoted Brighton. But he expects even better from City once his new players get used to the tempo of the Premier League. "We had chances in the first minutes. We have controlled the counter-attacks and we didn't concede one chance. We are going to improve the way we attack," Guardiola said.–AFP

Tayyab faces Farhan in Jashn-e-Azadi Squash

LAHORE – Tayyab Aslam will take on Farhan Zaman in the 1st SNGPL National Jashan-e-Azadi Squash Championship-2017 men’s singles final to be played here at the Punjab Squash Complex today (Monday). While in the ladies singles final, Maria Toor will vie against Faiza Zafar. SNGPL Managing Director Amjad Latif will graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest. In the first men’s singles semifinal, Tayyab Aslam (ZTBL) beat top seed Israr Ahmed (SNGPL) 11/4, 5/11, 11/9, 12/10. In the second semifinal Farhan Zaman (PAF) routed Asim Khan (SNGPL) 11/9, 11/8, 11/6 in straight games. In women category, Maria Toor (Wapda) outpaced Sadia Gul (SNGPL) 13/11, 5/11, 11/8, 11/8 while in the second semifinal, Faiza Zafar (Sindh) outlasted Zoya Khalid (ZTBL) 11/7, 11/4, 11/5.–Staff Reporter

Lahore Blues win I-Day Cycling

LAHORE - Lahore Blues won the 70th Independence Day Pakistan Cycling Championship held here on Sunday under the auspices of Punjab Cycling Association (PCA) in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab (SBP). Lahore Whites were runners-up and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) finished third in team sprint (women). The road race Lahore to Kahna and back to Lahore was won by Sahiwal’s M Arsalan. In the team sprint (women), Alvina, Amna and Haram (Blues) won gold, Nimra, Esha and Minahil silver and Maria, Sadaf and Fatima (LCWU) bronze. In the keirin race (men), Syed Aqib Ali (Blues) was winner while Noman Ali (Whites) was second and Rizwan Gulzar (Blues) third. The elimination race (men) was won by Syed Aqib Ali (Blues) while Noman Ali (Whites) was second and Rizwan Gulzar (Blues) third.–Staff Reporter

JDC win Campus Cricket 2017 final

KARACHI - Karachi's Jinnah Degree College (JDC) downed defending champions University of Central Punjab (UCP) from Lahore in the Red Bull Campus Cricket 2017 final played at Karachi's DHA Sports Club. Batting first, JDC gathered 106 runs in 20 overs. Arsalan Bashir slammed 37 and Hanif Azad 18 runs. Mehran Asfand bowled a splendid spell taking 5-9 while Tipu Sultan took 2 wickets. In reply, UCP batsmen were strangled by JDC bowlers, who never allowed them to break-free. Mohidis Waqas and Fahadis Bukhari took 2 wickets each for the winners. Kamran Afzal contributed 29 and Taimoor Sultan 25 as UCP could score 96-8 in 20 overs. Jinnah Degree College now get the honor of representing Pakistan in the Red Bull Campus Cricket World Finals set to be played in Sri Lanka next month.–PR