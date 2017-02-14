DUBAI - : The latest spot fixing saga in Pakistan cricket has left former skipper Shahid Afridi fuming. The flamboyant all-rounder did not hold back in slamming the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not being stern enough to deal with corruption in the sport.

“What can I say I have been saying in the past also that until the PCB sets or makes an example of such players it will be difficult to stop this menace,” Afridi told a TV Channel in Dubai. “To me it is the same situation because you are allowing tainted players back into cricket,” he added.

Afridi wants the PCB to ban tainted duo from all cricket forever. “What is the use if after five years the same players are coming back. I don’t think this can be stopped until the right example is set,” he said.