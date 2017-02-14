England all-rounder David Willey has been ruled out of the forthcoming one-day tour of the West Indies following surgery on a shoulder injury, it was announced Tuesday.

The 26-year-old could only manage two overs during England's one-day international win over India in Kolkata last month before a problem with his left shoulder saw him leave the field and forced him out of the subsequent Twenty20 series.

A left-arm fast-medium bowler and hard-hitting batsman, Willey -- the son of former England batsman and international umpire Peter Willey -- has appeared in 25 ODIs and 12 Twenty20 internationals.

His place in England's 14-man squad for next month's three ODIs in the Caribbean has been taken by Middlesex fast bowler Steven Finn.

Willey is now set to be sidelined until the start if the English domestic season in April, with an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement issued Tuesday saying: "The Yorkshire all-rounder had surgery on his left shoulder on Friday to further assess the injury he sustained whilst bowling in the third ODI against India last month.

"He has suffered a partial tear of a tendon and will be out of action until April."

The injury has come at a particularly bad time for Willey, looking to secure his place in the one-day international side ahead of the 50-over Champions Trophy tournament in England and Wales in June.

Finn, who last played international white-ball cricket back in September 2015, will now curtail his involvement in the Pakistan Super League to join the England squad.

England, who will be captained by Eoin Morgan, a longstanding team-mate of Finn at Middlesex, are due to fly to the Caribbean a week on Wednesday, with star batsman Joe Root appointed Test skipper since the squad was first announced.

They will play two warm-up matches before the first ODI in Antigua on March 3, with Finn vying for a place in England's seam-bowling line-up with Jake Ball, Liam Plunkett and Chris Woakes.

Revised England ODI squad for West Indies tour

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire, wkt), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Steven Finn (Middlesex), Eoin Morgan (Middlesex, capt), Liam Plunkett (Yorkshire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Fixtures:

Feb 25: Warm-up match, (50 overs): WICB President's XI v England XI, Warner Park, St. Kitts & Nevis (1330 GMT)

Feb 27: Warm-up match (50 overs), WICB President's XI v England XI, Warner Park, St. Kitts & Nevis (1330 GMT)

Mar 03: 1ST ODI, WEST INDIES v ENGLAND, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (1330 GMT)

Mar 05: 2ND ODI, WEST INDIES v ENGLAND, Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (1330 GMT)

Mar 09: 3RD ODI, WEST INDIES v ENGLAND, Kensington Oval, Barbados (1330 GMT)