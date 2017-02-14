QUITO:- Dominica's Victor Estrella, 36, won his third successive Quito ATP title on Sunday with a 6-7 (2/7), 7-5, 7-6 (8/6) victory over 35-year-old Paolo Lorenzi of Italy. Estrella, ranked 156 in the world, needed more than two and a half hours to defeat world 46 Lorenzi. The Ecuador tournament has given Estrella all three of his career titles. "It's a great achievement for me to win three titles here. The recipe for my success here will be revealed when I retire. I'll play in Quito every year until I retire," said Estrella who saved a match point in the final set tiebreak.–AFP