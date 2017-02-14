Lahore: The Hamdan Housing Polo Cup 2017 will get underway today (Tuesday) here at the Lahore Polo Club (LPC) ground.

As many as six top teams have been featuring in this second tournament of the high-goal events, which include Army, Barry’s and Master/Diamond Paints in Pool A and MMS, Habib Bank and Master Paints in pool B. The tournament will commence with the opening encounter between Army and Barry’s at 2pm while MMS will take on Habib Bank in the second match of the day at 3pm.

Lahore Polo Club President Irfan Ali Hyder has said that the high-goal season is reaching towards its peak and the best quality polo has been played. “We have seen very exciting and enthralling polo in the last tournament, and I am expecting more interesting and challenging polo in this event, which will surely provide the spectators golden opportunities to enjoy the game of knights and kings with more gusto and zeal.”