LAHORE: Recently suspended cricketer Khalid Latif has offered to turn approver in the Pakistan Super League spot-fixing scandal, according to sources.

According to details provided by sources, suspended Islamabad United batsman Khalid Latif may turn approver in the recent spot-fixing scandal which has rocked the PSL. Khalid Latif had, according to sources, made the offer to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a video statement on February 9.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) provisionally suspended Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif and sent both the players home from Dubai where they were playing the PSL after allegations of them being involved in spot-fixing surfaced.

Later, the PCB launched investigations into the matter whether an international syndicate had attempted to influence matches in the T20 championship.

Both Sharjeel and Latif play for Islamabad United in the PSL.

"Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the ICC will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport," the PCB had said in a statement.

Sharjeel played the opening match of the 2017 edition for defending champions Islamabad against Peshawar Zalmi, while Latif was not part of the playing XI.