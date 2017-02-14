LAHORE - A deadly blast near the provincial assembly in Lahore Monday has put the proposed final of the Pakistan Super League that was to be held in the city on March 5, in jeopardy.

Before the current edition of the PSL started, the organisers had stated their desire to hold the final in Lahore, along with assurances of top security for the teams involved.

With the latest development just weeks before the proposed final, the prospects of holding the final in Pakistan are looking bleak. After the incident PCB chairman though reiterated again his resolve to hold the final of the second edition in Lahore.

PSL chairman Najam Sethi also promised cricket fans the PSL final will be held in Lahore, even in the absence of foreign players, if the fans do not want the venue to change following Monday's bombing.

“The foreign players have refused to play the final in Lahore after Monday’s blast, but if the citizens of Pakistan want the final of PSL to be held in Lahore despite foreign players not participating in the final, then the final will be held in Lahore," said Sethi in his statement.

Sethi added that the security agencies have committed to providing full security for the final. Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Punjab is ready to host the final of PSL with full security and added that Lahore is safe for the players even after Monday’s bombing.

But sources said the statement is mere a political one to keep a door ajar for the unlikely possibility of materialising this plan. According to sources, holding the event without foreign players would take the sheen off the event and the PSL may have to issue new tickets of less price denominations to attract the fans.

The PSL has already a booking with the Dubai Cricket Stadium to hold the final there in case of Plan B and it appeared that this Plan B will have to be enforced now.

According to the sources, the decision regarding to holding of the final in Dubai would be made public in a day or two. The sources said the incident was the greatest set back to the PCB and PSL officials hopes and efforts to bring back the international cricket to Pakistan. The PSL high-ups were giving utmost importance to hold the final in Lahore to claim the success of the event but unlikely wave of terror has sabotaged their bid, the sources said.

The sources said that in current situation when negativity of corruption was engulfing the Pakistan Super League, which is still in its infancy yet, Najam and other PSL and PCB high-ups had pinned hopes to revive the reputation with home final that would lessen the wrong perceptions among the masses to some extent. But there is an utter disappointment and disbelief in the PSL camp and they are weighing their options now and pondering how to come out of this all negativity to revive the fortunes and credibility of the League, they added.

Pakistan have not hosted a major international team since the terror attack on the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, apart from a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015. There was also a blast outside the Gaddafi Stadium during the last match of the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe but tight security lessened the effects of that blast.

However, the PCB was once again eying to host at least the PSL final in Lahore and had taken many steps in this regard including promising extra money and state guest level security to the players.