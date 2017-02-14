Dubai : The Test captain of Pakistan cricket team Misbah ul Haq expressed disappointment on match-fixing reports in Pakistan Super League (PSL). He said that he is hurt after knowing about the issue involving two players Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif who were caught by Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).

He urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and International Cricket Council (ICC) to further tighten its surveillance against corruption in all formats of cricket.

The Islamabad United skipper recalled that many efforts were made to stop cricket corruption after the 2010 incident in which Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Muhammad Amir were caught in spot-fixing scandal by ICC and England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

Misbah believes that the Pakistani cricketers should remain more cautious after this incident and that they are currently trying to get over the issue and concentrate on our game. “Players from Pakistan should show more responsibility”, he added.