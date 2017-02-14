ISLAMABAD - MNA Iqbal M Khan has demanded Najam Sethi and others resignation for alleged spot-fixing scam, which rocked Pakistan Super League (PSL) and called for an ad-hoc to run the affairs of the PCB.

Iqbal lodged strong protest during the 24th National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) meeting held under the chair of chairman Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan here at Pakistan Sports Complex executive committee room on Monday. “On which grounds, Sethi holds five offices in the PSL and the PCB, a parallel board is being run alongside Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB),” Iqbal questioned.

While interfering Iqbal, treasury MNA Rana M Afzal said that an inquiry was under way and let the inquiry finish, then they would decide about the fate of others. Iqbal staged protest and walked out from the meeting for not including the PSL spot-fixing on agenda.

Talking exclusively to this scribe, Iqbal said last year, the PSL was conducted but no audit report was presented. He demanded the Prime Minister to immediately seek resignations from Sethi and others and appoint an-ad hoc committee, which include the likes of Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Hassan Khan and Javed Miandad to run the PCB affairs in a befitting manner. “Sethi and Shahryar Khan must tender their resignations while the match-fixers must be given exemplary punishments, so that nobody may dare to even think about repeating that again,” he added.

Iqbal said bookies were present in the UAE and they were inflicting huge damages on Pakistan cricket. “Billions of rupees were spent, and I wrote two letters to the PM and pointed out different flaws and also requested the PM to pay heed to my recommendations.

“Why two players were suspended, when too many others and even some officials were also involved. Shahryar Khan doesn’t have any authority as each and everything is being controlled by Sethi. The PCB must be dissolved and an ad-hoc should be appointed or else cricket will suffer more,” he added.

The treasury benches were also of the view that a probe committee must be formed and elected representatives must also be the part of that committee. “We can’t keep mum on the PCB affairs.” Rana Afzal requested the chair to ensure the PCB must present findings report to NA Standing Committee. “We can’t afford to take that scandal lightly and can’t permit people to inflict bad name on Pakistan’s face.”

He requested Abdul Wadan to ensure the PCB chairman and Najam Sethi must be present in the next meeting. Wadan, in reply, said: “Let the committee report be submitted and then we will conduct next meeting in Lahore and seek detailed report from the PCB and if the committee is not satisfied with the PCB findings, we will conduct our own inquiry and present the findings and recommendations to the Prime Minister.”

Sharing his views, MNA Sardar M Shafqat Hayat Khan defended the government and Sethi, saying let the probe committee report come first. “We should not level serious allegations against our own players and responsible persons, they had done so much for the country and we can’t rule out foreign hand as enemies of Pakistan are up in arms and want to sabotage our progress. Whether it is CPEC or sports, they are not ready to accept the reality. Pakistan is a sporting super power and nobody can deny that.”

Without naming the neighbouring country, he said: “We will not sit back and allow enemies of state to inflict damages on Pakistan. We will give them reply in same manner, which they understand. We are peace loving nation, but know how to defend our integrity.”

There were a number of development projects on the agenda including laying down of astroturf at five different cities, blue astroturf for Naseer Bunda Stadium, multi-million sports complex in Narowal and other projects. The committee gave approval to all the projects, but the entire meeting was dominated by PSL and fixing scam.

Shafqat Khan and other treasury MNAs looked highly optimistic and wanted to discuss all the pending issues in detail. They requested sports journalists to give them some time and promise the committee will take all stakeholders on board and will represent the true sentiments of the nation.