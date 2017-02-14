All six sides with One-Day International status at the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier 2017 have retained their grade for the next four-year cycle by qualifying for the Super Six stage.

The top four sides will also earn places in the second edition of the ICC Women's Championship, while the fifth and sixth placed sides will secure ODI status for the next four years.

Pakistan beat Scotland by six wickets in the 12th match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in Colombo today, making it the sides' third consecutive win in the tournament thus far.

Scotland Women won the toss and chose to bat, posting a nominal score of 91 runs in 39.1 overs as wickets rapidly fell.

Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies have already qualified directly for the tournament after finishing among the top four in the ICC Women's Championship, which concluded in November 2016.

According to the detail issued by International Cricket Council, there were no surprises in store as India, Sri Lanka and Ireland advanced from Group A, while South Africa, Pakistan and Bangladesh made it from Group B as the last round of preliminary league matches were completed on Monday.

The teams to have qualified carry points gained against other sides that have advanced from their group.

This means that India and South Africa not only topped the standings but also have the cushion of four points as they won all their league matches. Sri Lanka and Pakistan crossed-over with two points each, while Ireland and Bangladesh advanced without any points since they beat sides that did not qualify.

Pakistan, India, South Africa and Sri Lanka are among the leading sides participating in the tournament, which will decide which four teams get a chance to play the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 from June 24 to July 23 in England and Wales.

Super Six schedule

February 15

South Africa v India

Sri Lanka v Pakistan

Bangladesh v Ireland

February 17

Sri Lanka v South Africa

India v Bangladesh

Ireland v Pakistan

February 19

India v Pakistan

Sri Lanka v Bangladesh

South Africa v Ireland