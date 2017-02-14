LAHORE - Pakistan cricket Board (PCB) chairman Shaharyar M Khan has vowed that exemplary punishment will be given to the players, who would be found guilty after investigation.

Speaking at the press conference here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday, Shaharyar said that the board had zero tolerance on spot fixing or corruption in the game and it was determined to hand out punishment to those, who would bring the game to disrepute.

"Those who will be found guilty in the light of the report of disciplinary tribunal will be awarded punishment to set example for other players to dispel the impression that they can make a comeback after few years after committing a crime of spot fixing,” he added.

Shaharyar said that all cricketers had been cleared of the PSL fixing allegations except for Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and M Irfan. He further said that both suspended cricketers were involved in spot-fixing and were served show-cause notices.

He said that both cricketers would be given the chance to defend themselves against all allegations leveled against them. "Sharjeel and Khalid returned home on the same flight with me. I embarrassed them a lot. Told them they had embarrassed their families and the whole nation," said the PCB chairman.

Shaharyar also gave credit to the PCB's Anti-Corruption wing and said that it was they who had a leading role in the entire episode. He said that information had been shared with the ICC with regard to the fixing controversy.

He said that after investigations were completed, a disciplinary committee headed by a judge would be formed to hear the players' point of view. "As soon as our Anti-Corruption wing got to know about the entire episode, it took action," he said. "Everything is in our hands. We will decide the case and we will hand out the punishments," he added.

The PCB chairman said that no one should be under the wrong impression that they could continue to play cricket after being found guilty of fixing, two-four years later. Shaharyar said that there was a bilateral contract with India, according to which cricket will be played between the two counties. He claimed that Pakistan was suffering a loss of $20 million since India was refusing to play Pakistan. He said that the new head of the BCCI said that their hands were tied since the Indian government forbade their team to play against Pakistan.

Shaharyar also spoke about the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to be played in Lahore. "It is a matter of prestige for Pakistan that the PSL final be played in Lahore," he said. "The PSL final will be the first step towards the return of international cricket in Pakistan," he added.

The PCB chief said that the board was working on the importance of education in cricket that was why school cricket was being revived in order to get educated cricketers, who should not be influenced by the mafia involved in match or spot fixing. "It was quite unfortunate that Salman Butt, being highly educated, also became part of fixing,” he said while answering a question.

He said efforts were being made to have a combined universities team play in the grade two domestic tournaments and an MOU would soon be signed with Higher Education Commission (HEC) in this regard.

He termed the report of ICC Task force on Pakistan, Giles Clarke very 'important and productive'. "In that report submitted to ICC, Giles Clark stated that terrorists’ attacks have minimized to 83 percent in Pakistan and Punjab Government has made a heavy investment in safe city project in Lahore which is its own kind in the entire world as far as safety and security of the citizens of the city was concerned,” he said.

He said that the PCB was also endeavouring to open the doors of international cricket in Pakistan and it was in the process of inviting junior, A, academies and women teams from associated countries. "It is a first step to restore the confidence and after the visits of such teams a day will come when big names in international cricket will start visiting Pakistan", he said and added: "The return of international cricket to Pakistan will not happen overnight, definitely it will take some time.”

Replying to a query, he said that the refined constitution of the ICC would be finalised in June after getting feedback from the member countries.