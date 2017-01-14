LAHORE: Veteran all rounder and former captain of Pakistan T20 team Mohammad Hafeez will be the captain of Pakistan cricket team in second One Day International (ODI) against Australia, to be played in Melbourne on Sunday, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday.

Skipper Azhar Ali has been ruled out of the second ODI after sustaining a hamstring injury during the Brisbane game.

Without Captain Azhar Ali and Vice-Captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who flew home due to his mother’s illness ahead of the first match, PCB have announced Mohammad Hafeez will take over as their stand-in captain.

Based on clinical assessment, Azhar Ali will recover quickly and will return to play in Sydney and Adelaide in the fourth and fifth ODIs of the series.