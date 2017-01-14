ISLAMABAD - Mahin Aftab created history by becoming the youngest ever ladies singles champion after winning four titles in the Bank Al-Falah Ladies National Tennis Championship 2017.

Mahin, 15-year-old student of Level-III coach Kamran Khalil, made another history by winning four titles in a single event by winning the ladies singles and doubles, mixed doubles and U-18 titles. In the ladies singles final here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex Friday, Mahin defeated Sarah Mehboob Khan to lift the title. She beat the former No 1 6-4, 6-4 and earned the highest ever ladies winner prize money in Pakistan tennis history, as she pocketed Rs 75,000, certificates and trophies. Sarah received Rs 45,000 and runner-up trophy.

Earlier, Mahin, pairing with Ahmed Ch, won the mixed doubles title after defeating Meheq khokhar and Malik Abdul Rehman in straight sets. The pair received Rs 8,000 while the runners-up got Rs 4000. ATF senior vice president and PTF patron Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas graced the occasion as chief guest and gave away prizes to the winners.

SN chairperson Shahida Kausar Farooq said: “Subh-e-Nau always promoted sports to bring positivity in the society. I urged the parents to bring their children in active physical sports, which enable them to lead the nation.”