WELLINGTON:- Shakib Al Hasan became the third Bangladesh batsman to pass the 3,000 run milestone when he reached 71 in the first innings of the opening Test against New Zealand in Wellington on Friday. He was also closing in on becoming his country's second most prolific batsman, requiring a further 26 runs to overtake the now retired Habibul Bashir. The Bangladesh record for the most Test runs is held by Tamim Iqbal, who moved to 3,405 with his 56 in the first innings of this Test.–AFP