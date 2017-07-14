LONDON - Athletics legend Mo Farah will run his final race as a track athlete in Britain at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on August 20, the organisers announced on Thursday.

The 34-year-old -- a four-time Olympic champion -- had been expected to bring the curtain down on his track career in Britain when he attempts a third successive world championship double in the 5000 and 10000 metres at the London Stadium. The championships -- in the stadium where he memorably won double Olympic gold in 2012 -- run from August 4 to August 13.

However, Farah -- who warmed up for the worlds with a gritty win in the 3000m at last Sunday's Diamond League meet in London -- will give it one last hurrah in Birmingham before he turns his focus to road racing, primarily marathons. "I'm really looking forward to what will be my final track race in Britain at the Grand Prix Birmingham on August 20, and I'm sure it will be a day I remember for the rest of my life," said Farah on the Athletics Weekly website.

"To get the opportunity to say goodbye to the track in front of a British crowd is something that means a lot to me and I hope I can take everything in. "I've run many great races at the Alexander Stadium over the years, and have a history there, so it's a fitting venue for my last track race."

"The meet is only a week after the world championships, so it will be a great chance for the fans who didn't make it down to London to see me race."