LONDON - Winning never gets old for Venus Williams, as the 37-year-old American ended the hopes of Britain's Johanna Konta in the women's semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win on Centre Court on Thursday.

Williams will be seeking a sixth Wimbledon singles title Saturday against Garbine Muguruza, who advanced to the final at the All England Club by beating Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1. If Williams were to win Saturday, she would be the oldest women's Grand Slam champion in the Open Era (since 1968). She's the oldest women's finalist in any Grand Slam since Martina Navratilova reached the Wimbledon final in 1994.

"I've played in a lot of finals here," Williams said in her televised interview after the match. "It's been a blessing. I couldn't have asked for more, but I'll ask for a little more. One more win would be amazing. "It won't be a given, but I'm going to give it my all."

Tied 4-4 in the first set, Konta had two break points, but Williams used her big serve to gamely fight back and win the game against the 26-year-old Brit, who was just 1-5 in her Wimbledon career prior to this fortnight.

Williams then took advantage of three unforced errors by Konta in the next game to win the set. It was the first time in 20 games that Konta, who was bidding to become the first British woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Virginia Wade won in 1977, had failed to hold serve. Williams continued to hold serve in the second set -- she's won 12 consecutive service games entering Saturday's final -- en route to reaching her ninth Wimbledon singles final -- and first since 2009. "She played so well," Williams said of Konta. "No point was easy. I just tried to climb on top each time to get another point."

The 10th-seeded American is 9-1 in Wimbledon semifinals over 20 appearances at the grass-court major, with her only loss coming last year. She has an overall singles record of 87-14 at the All England Club and won her titles in 2000, '01, '05, '07 and '08.

Meanwhile, Garbine Muguruza stormed into her second Wimbledon final in three years with a 6-1, 6-1 demolition of nerve-ridden Magdalena Rybarikova in just 64 minutes on Centre Court on Thursday.

Muguruza, seeded 14th, took advantage of a woeful performance from the Slovak world number 87 to secure her third Grand Slam final appearance. The 23-year-old, beaten by Serena Williams in the 2015 Wimbledon final, will take on Britain's Johanna Konta or five-time champion Venus Williams in Saturday's title match. "I played very well for sure. Today I stepped on court super confident and everything went well," Muguruza said.

"Once you are in these situations before you know how to handle them better. Definitely that helped me. "I'm playing well. I want to keep it up for my last match and hopefully it goes well. "I'm going to enjoy it. Being in a Grand Slam final is a great achievement."

Since winning her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open last year, Muguruza had endured something of a sophomore slump as her ranking dropped out of the top 10. But she has rediscovered her mojo on grass, dropping the fewest games of any player in this year's tournament after burying Rybarikova with 22 winners compared to eight from the Slovak.

Muguruza is guaranteed to regain her top 10 ranking next week and would climb into the top five if she wins Wimbledon. She is the first Spanish woman to reach more than one Wimbledon final since Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the 1990s.

Rybarikova, the lowest ranked Wimbledon semi-finalist for nine years, was making her first Grand Slam last four appearance at the 36th attempt. That lack of big-game experience seemed to leave the 28-year-old paralysed by stage-fright and a limp double fault gifted Muguruza a break before the crowd had even got comfortable in their seats. Although Rybarikova had an 18-1 record on grass this season and knocked out new world number one Karolina Pliskova in the second round, she looked completely out of her depth as Muguruza over-powered her from the baseline.

Another wayward backhand from the Slovak gave Muguruza a second break and, presented with a 4-0 lead, the Spaniard closed out the set in emphatic style. Muguruza is coached by Conchita Martinez, the only Spanish woman to win Wimbledon in 1994, and her compatriot's knowledge has helped make her a formidable force on grass. With Muguruza slugging away effectively with her ground-strokes and mixing in occasional forays to the net, Rybarikova was out-classed. Muguruza kept her stranglehold with a break at the start of the second set and when she broke again for a 3-0 lead the mis-match was all over.