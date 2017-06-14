Cricketer turned Politician Imran Khan advised Pakistan team captain Sarfraz Ahmad to remain positive and just go for win.

“Forget about losing because it changes whole body language, attitude of the team during match,” Khan said.

Must go for an all-out attack and banish fear of losing





Pakistan is facing England in first semi final of Champions Trophy today.

Imran Khan praised Sarfraz Ahmad for his positive attitude.

“When you just go for win, it can be seen in the match,” Khan mentioned.

He also criticised Najam Sethi for not making domestic cricket system better.

“I have been asking for development of domestic structure because without this our team will keep on suffering,” Khan asserted.

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by three wickets in knockout match on Monday.