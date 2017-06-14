Fakhar Zaman

New entrant Fakhar Zaman has done a terrific job matching up to the high intensity of the tournament as well as performing consistently to push his side’s batting to reach up to this level. However, an art he is yet to master is patience. Zaman has been trapped in both the occasions by variation of pace in bouncers by the opponent bowlers, a job England opening seamer Jake Ball can pull off. Height being an advantage for Ball, he has been efficient to mix bouncers in his spells. It will be interesting to see what Zaman comes up with to face Ball.

So Zaman needed to be more careful in chosing his shots and if he stays on the crease for a longer period Pakistan would be obliged to score really big.

Mohammad Aamir

Mohammad Aamir’s opening spell with new ball would be defining one as he needs to be in wickets as well as keeping the flamboyant England batting in check. He is one of the most experienced bowlers from Pakistan’s bowling attack. It will be difficult for him to last long at the crease with low confidence level. Given the conditions, if Aamir manages to produce good movement early on, it will be a huge challenge for England top order to carry on. Also Aamir have proved how much handy he could be in tense situations with the bat when he calmly help Pakistan to reach semi-finals Sari Lanka.

Joe Root

Joe Root is the most reliable man on the park for England and his early could prove tricky for deciding the semi-final results. Joe Root is the fourth highest run scorer at the tournament with 212 after scores of 133*, 64 and 15. He'll get a decent bat at number three, he scored that 64 at Cardiff so knows the pitch well and as all champions do, often saves his best for the biggest occasions. He is bound to excel in semi-final against Pakistan and if he fails it could be an English team failure as well.

Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has scored 150 runs for England in two innings so far including a century against Australia in the final group game. England will hope the all-rounder continues his good form as they face Pakistan in the semi-final. Auusie skipper Steve Smith applauded him for his game and Eoin Morgan could not have been happier to have such a player in the side. Actually, any captain would be dying to have a player a like Stokes. He is one of the few three-in-one players. England will hope Stokes the bowler could be more effective. Currently, he is just at par.