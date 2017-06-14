NEW DELHI - Anil Kumble’s term as India coach looks set to be extended until the end of the West Indies tour next month, a top official confirmed on Monday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) advertised for a head coach in May with Kumble’s one-year deal due to expire at the end of the Champions Trophy in England this week.

The first game of the West Indies tour is just 10 days away, but BCCI official Vinod Rai said a special panel overseeing the selection was yet to decide if someone else will take the reins of the Men in Blue.

“Since it has got delayed, Anil Kumble, subject to his acceptance, will be there till the West Indies tour,” Rai, who is chairman of the Committee of Administrators, told reporters on Monday.

According to local media reports, the race for the hot seat is between three main candidates, which include Kumble, former opening batsman Virender Sehwag and former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody. India will face Caribbean giants in five ODIs and a T20I match on the tour starting from June 23. Rumours of a rift between skipper Virat Kohli and Kumble were reported to be behind the BCCI throwing open the position. Former India greats Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman have been tasked with selecting the next coach.

Rai, whose special committee was assigned by the Supreme Court to oversee the scandal-ridden cricket board, dismissed allegations of a spat between Kumble and Kohli. “There is no question of any controversy. We discussed with Kohli, we discussed with Kumble and neither of them confirmed to what has come out of media reports,” said Rai.

Rai’s committee has also been dogged by controversy. One of its high-profile members, historian Ramachandra Guha, resigned earlier this month, citing the committee’s mishandling of the Kumble situation.