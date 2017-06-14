Rafael Nadal has pulled out of next week's Aegon Championships at Queen's in order to rest and prepare for Wimbledon.

The 31-year-old Spaniard has had a hugely successful clay season, claiming a record 10th French Open crown to earn a 15th Grand Slam title.

"I am very sorry to say that I am not going to be able play Queen's next week," the world number two said.

"After speaking to my team and doctors, I have decided my body needs to rest if I am going to be ready to play Wimbledon."

Nadal won Queen's in 2008 before going on to lift his first Wimbledon title, again taking the Grand Slam trophy at the All England Club in 2010.

Wimbledon begins on July 3.