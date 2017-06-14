We may try to get Safi (Sarfraz) and [Shoaib] Malik in a little bit earlier. We have to discuss what happens.



Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur while addressing a press conference on Tuesday on the back of a heroic win against Sri Lanka confessed that Pakistan's middle order is 'exposed.'

I don't know who is responsible for giving this foreign coach so much power that he has decided to wreck the careers of Sohail Khan and Umar Akmal



Former leg-spinner, Abdul Qadir has warned that pakistan could face more problems in future if the cricket board kept on giving the national head coach, Mickey Arthur complete control of team matters.

To me, the bowling is not a concern. But the batting is a big worry and clearly, a lot of hard work needs to be done in the middle order. If it remains this way we will face a lot of problems in the 2019 World Cup



Pakistan's former captain and top batsman, Muhammad Yousuf said he always remained scared how the Pakistan batting would perform.

He is a busy player and can rotate the strike well. While Babar and even Muhammad Hafeez take a lot of time to settle in and that adds to the pressure on the team



Pakistan's former fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar suggested that instead of Babar Azam, the team management should send Shoaib Malik to bat higher in the order.

To be honest I don't think Imad warrants an automatic place in the side because neither is he a complete bowler nor a proper batsman. The management needs to rethink his role in the team



Pakistan's former captain and fast bowling great, Wasim Akram was skeptical about the role of left-arm spinner, Imad Wasim in the team.