LAHORE - The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) conducted level-I coaching course in Peshawar under the ‘Get into Rugby’ programme and 16 were awarded certificates for successfully completing the beneficial activity.

PRU spokesman said that the course was participated by players from Peshawar, Fata, Dera Adam Khal, Waziristan, Jamrod, Landi Kotil and various part of the province. PRU head coach and Asian Rugby Educator Shakil Ahmed Malik from Lahore conducted one-day course which aimed at upgrading the existing knowledge of the participants participated.

The participants included RB Gul, Arif Gul, M Qaiser, M Saeed, Faiz Alam Afridi, Habibullah, Naeem Khan, Safiulah, Naushad Ahmed, Ajab Khan, Jawadullah, Adil Afridi, Shaharyar Ahmed, Aun Bhatti, Ahmed Suktan and Rahmat Ullah. "With the efforts of the PRU, rugby programs are being conducted in various parts of the country and people from all walks of life and students are taking part in this programme,” he added.

He said in the second phase of the course, the players would be given an opportunity to figure in the practice matches and in the third phase, these players would become true professional players. Now these 16 coaches will spread the sport in their respective areas.